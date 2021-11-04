AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.92. 31,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

