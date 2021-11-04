A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMKBY. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

