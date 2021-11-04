$95.67 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report sales of $95.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.82 million and the lowest is $88.52 million. trivago posted sales of $38.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $423.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $708.74 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG remained flat at $$2.50 on Monday. 35,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $894.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

