8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 843,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $30,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

