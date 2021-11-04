$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report sales of $7.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.88 million and the highest is $8.10 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.05 million to $31.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.04 million, with estimates ranging from $34.29 million to $35.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCRD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $588,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 58,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,434. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.