$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $7.27 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,761,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,159,797. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.