68,220 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,681. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

