$645.35 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report $645.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.00 million and the highest is $656.70 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $299.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 127,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,644. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

