5,810 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average of $328.92. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.