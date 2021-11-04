$5.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.02 and the lowest is $5.72. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.22. 19,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,531. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average of $222.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

