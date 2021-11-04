$5.00 EPS Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JXN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,513. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

