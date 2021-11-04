4,217 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $173.80. 127,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,109. The company has a market cap of $275.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,169,430. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

