$4.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the lowest is $4.34. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.45 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.65. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,293. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $131.56 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

