3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.700-$9.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.12 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,059. 3M has a 52 week low of $159.90 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

