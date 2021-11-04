$35.92 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post sales of $35.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.37 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $821.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

