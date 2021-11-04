$334.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post $334.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.45 million and the lowest is $312.91 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $181.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,951. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

