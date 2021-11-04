$327.08 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report sales of $327.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.69 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UDR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.86, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. UDR has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 1,185.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 34.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

