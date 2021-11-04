$318.94 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report sales of $318.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $260.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $175.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

