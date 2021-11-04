30,470 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,316.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock valued at $352,901,976. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

