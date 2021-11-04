$304.85 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $304.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Green Dot reported sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

GDOT stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.