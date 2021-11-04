30,000 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Nuance Communications makes up 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,497,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,880,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.62 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

