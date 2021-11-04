$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.