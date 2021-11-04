2local Price Up 5% Over Last Week (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One 2local coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $895,942.13 and approximately $129,551.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 2local has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,570,754 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

