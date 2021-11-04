$28.12 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post $28.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.25 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.34. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,255. The stock has a market cap of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

