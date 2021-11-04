234,400 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

