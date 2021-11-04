22,268 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BEPC opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

