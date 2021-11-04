$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $14.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $638.04. 55,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,076. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.01.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,501.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.