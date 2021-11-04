$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $14.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $638.04. 55,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,076. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.01.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,501.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.