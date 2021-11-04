$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

