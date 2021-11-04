190,973 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.29% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $463.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

