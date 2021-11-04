1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 116,759 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

