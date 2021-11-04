13,905 Shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 231,972 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SYRS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $271.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

