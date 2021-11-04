120,390 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

LFMD stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

