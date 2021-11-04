1,162,320 Shares in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Bought by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,162,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,144,000. Biomea Fusion accounts for 1.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 4.04% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Shares of BMEA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 135,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712 in the last quarter.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.