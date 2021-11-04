$113.00 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $113.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $455.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

