$11.16 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $9.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $52.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.87 to $52.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $40.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $44.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $37,586,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $14.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $690.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,980. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $678.67. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.