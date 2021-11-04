109,545 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE JBI opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last ninety days.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

