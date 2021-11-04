10,893 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $7,828,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $79,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 15,059 shares of company stock valued at $239,536 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

