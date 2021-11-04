$106.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $106.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $399.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $421.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TPL traded down $34.17 on Friday, reaching $1,239.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,431.09. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $470.05 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

