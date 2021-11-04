$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 1,064,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.