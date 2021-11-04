-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,654. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.16 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.36.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

