$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.74 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.