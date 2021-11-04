$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Unifi posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UFI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,666. Unifi has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
