$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Unifi posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,666. Unifi has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

