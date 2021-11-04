-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

NYSE:DASH opened at $206.02 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $177.70.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock worth $4,233,190,660. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DoorDash by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

