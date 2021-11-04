-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MDXG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 1,081,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,292. The company has a market cap of $905.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

