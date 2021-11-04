-$0.03 EPS Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 39.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 84.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

