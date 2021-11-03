ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $326,034.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00084648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00073485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00100841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.51 or 1.00131143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.70 or 0.07228173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

