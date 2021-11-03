ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.63.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 303.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $7,259,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,335,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,203,436. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after acquiring an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

