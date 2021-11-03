Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $217.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of ZG traded down $16.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,047. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

