Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.51

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 18837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

