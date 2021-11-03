Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Strong-Buy

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

FWONK stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,578. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

